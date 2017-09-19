The hearing for the second teen involved in the murder of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar will continue Tuesday with a testimony from a psychologist who assessed him.

The doctor has compiled a report on the teen, which he will share with the court.

The teen pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder in the death of the Regina high school student. His sentencing hearing resumed on Monday.

He was 16 at the time of the murder, which took place in Regina on Jan. 12, 2015. Because of his age, he cannot be named.

His friend Skylar Prockner, 19, was convicted of first-degree murder in July and was sentenced as an adult to life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The Crown is seeking to sentence the second teen as an adult as well.

On Monday, Prockner said he devised the plan to stab Leflar to death without help from his friend, who didn't know what was going on until shortly before.

The two people who pleaded guilty in the Hannah Leflar murder case are escorted from the courthouse on Monday. Skylar Prockner (left, in orange shirt) testified in the sentencing hearing of the person in the blue shirt and hoodie (third from left). That person's identity cannot be disclosed. (CBC News)

The agreed statement of facts concludes that the teen lured Leflar and provided Prockner with a knife.

Crown prosecutor Chris White said if the teen gets an adult sentence for second-degree murder, he will face seven years in jail with no parole. As well, his name and face will become public.

If he gets a youth sentence, his identity will remain protected.

The hearing is being held at the Queen's Bench in Regina and is set to run all week.

