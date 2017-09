An 18-year-old man from Hanley, Sask., was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Friday, RCMP say.

Saskatoon RCMP responded to the rollover on a grid road north of Hanley, Sask., which is approximately 60 kilometres south of Saskatoon, on Sept. 22.

The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Saskatoon RCMP and the Office of the Chief Coroner continue to investigate the incident.

No other information is available at this time.