Like a scene out of the popular CBS TV program CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Ken Rodenbush placed his eagle-eye over people's writing to prove fraud in a court of law.

Ken Rodenbush hosted a handwriting analysis workshop on Tuesday night at Orange Tree Village in Regina's Harbour Landing.

"Handwriting analysis has to do with personality and is extremely complex, because there are few answers," said Ken Rodenbush, forensic document examiner and personality profiler.

Several things are taken into account when examining handwriting: Rhythm, form and the spacing between words and letters.

"What it says is that anything from environment to social, from physical to intellectual stimulus affects the behaviour and affects the writing," he said.

But his path to becoming a handwriting analyst didn't come without skepticism.

Decades ago, he attended university in the United States where he obtained a degree in Theology.

One day in the university's hospital cafeteria, where Rodenbush ate to save money, an elderly woman approached him asked to examine his handwriting — that's when curiosity and confusion hit him.

"About halfway through I said 'thank you very much.' I thought she was reading my mind and I thought for sure it must be the devil," said Rodenbush.

Today, the 86-year-old is certified by the American Board of Forensic Document Examiners. He's helped solve a number of court cases involving fraud with scientifically-proven methods like forensic comparison.

He organizes workshops in hopes of teaching others how handwriting analysis can help people with day-to-day activities.

According to the analyst, you can tell a person's attitude, personality and even physical ability.