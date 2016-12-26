Police say a woman used a hammer to threaten staff in an armed robbery in Regina on Christmas Eve.

The incident took place at about 1:20 a.m. CST on Dec. 24, when police were called to a business on the 2100 block of Pasqua Street.

They say a lone female suspect threatened clerks with a hammer before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. They believe the woman may have left in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.