Mat Fiorante is a champion — again.

The Regina gamer competed and won the Halo world championships for the second year in a row.

Halo is a popular fantasy game where players fight in an interstellar war between humans and aliens.

Playing with the OpTic Gaming team, the big win earned Fiorante and his teammates $500,000.

Last year, Fiorante — known as royal2 — won a share of a $1M US prize on Team CLG.