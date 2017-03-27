Mat Fiorante is a champion — again.
The Regina gamer competed and won the Halo world championships for the second year in a row.
Halo is a popular fantasy game where players fight in an interstellar war between humans and aliens.
Playing with the OpTic Gaming team, the big win earned Fiorante and his teammates $500,000.
Last year, Fiorante — known as royal2 — won a share of a $1M US prize on Team CLG.
Congratulations again to your Halo World Champions, @LxthuL, @FrostyBB, @SnakeBiteFPS, @Royal2, and @Chris_Royal1 of @OpTicGaming! #HaloWC pic.twitter.com/sgvVyMLTTO—
@HCS