The Regina fire department said a fire that broke out on the 1300 block of Halifax Street originated from a main floor apartment patio.

The blaze spread to a second floor deck on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews managed to locate the fire and extinguish it soon after the 911 call was made.

The building was evacuated.

According to the Regina fire department, the inside of the building only incurred water damage.

One officer was treated for smoke inhalation, but no one else was injured.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time as the incident is still under investigation.