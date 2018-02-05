The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak after six residents and two staff members at a Hafford, Sask., care home came down with "respiratory-like" illnesses.

The outbreak was declared by the SHA's medical health officer on Sunday and visitor restrictions are now in place.

The province said ensuring proper hygiene and hand washing reduces the risk of spreading illness.

If you're visiting any health-care facility, the SHA asks that you "perform hand hygiene" when entering or leaving.

Also, if you're ill, the SHA recommends that you stay home until your illness subsides.

Hafford is located 79 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.