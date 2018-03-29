Skip to Main Content
Hundreds flock to opening of H&M at Regina's Cornwall Mall

Clothing retailer hands out gift cards to 500 customers at opening of first store in Saskatchewan

H&M opened its first Saskatchewan location today, at Regina's Cornwall Mall. (CBC News)

Hundreds of shoppers hungry for H&M apparel lined up outside the retail giant's new location in Regina today, marking the clothing retailer's entry into the Saskatchewan market. 

H&M opened its new bi-level 25,500-square-foot location at Cornwall Mall Thursday morning, giving away H&M Access to Fashion Passes for the first 500 customers, valued between $10 and $300. 

People have been anticipating the store opening since the outlet first announced it would be coming to Saskatchewan, a little over a year ago.

The Swedish company opened its first Canadian stores in 2004. Since then, it has opened more than 80 locations across Canada.

