Hundreds flock to opening of H&M at Regina's Cornwall Mall

Hundreds of shoppers hungry for H&M apparel lined up outside the retail giant's new location in Regina today, marking the clothing retailer's entry into the Saskatchewan market.

H&M opened its new bi-level 25,500-square-foot location at Cornwall Mall Thursday morning, giving away H&M Access to Fashion Passes for the first 500 customers, valued between $10 and $300.

Hello <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Regina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Regina</a>! Make room in your closets! H&M opens this Thursday March 29th at 11am. The first 500 in line can win up to $300 off their opening day purchase! More details >>> <a href="https://t.co/x9rbqE9XAr">https://t.co/x9rbqE9XAr</a> <a href="https://t.co/2ERsfXeaq2">pic.twitter.com/2ERsfXeaq2</a> —@hmcanada So an H&M store will be opening up in Regina at the end of this month. Well... I guess I know where I’ll be going to on my bday, xmas, boxing day, halloween, Canada day, Black Friday, and any day that I can use as an excuse to get myself new clothes.😂😂😂 —@chrischn95

People have been anticipating the store opening since the outlet first announced it would be coming to Saskatchewan, a little over a year ago.

The Swedish company opened its first Canadian stores in 2004. Since then, it has opened more than 80 locations across Canada.