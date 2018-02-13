Regina gym-goers will have two fewer places to go to stay fit come the end of the month.

Two Curves/Jenny Craig locations in the city will close on Feb. 28, the fitness centre confirmed to CBC News Tuesday.

That follows the closure of Fitness for 10 and Ladies California Fitness locations in the city last week.

"My heart is breaking for you and me because the last seven years I have poured my blood, sweat (literally) and tears into finding ways to make Curves awesome," said the gym's owner in a letter posted on Twitter Monday.

Contract turnover

Former members of Fitness for 10 and Ladies California Fitness received letters stating their contracts would be passed to Evolution Fitness.

But that doesn't necessarily mean that the gym users have to take that offer.

"A consumer of gym services may have cancellation rights," said Eric Greene, who is with the consumer protection division of the province's Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Greene said members should always pay careful attention to their contracts when they're being transferred to a new gym.

"Legislation says if there's a substantial change in the circumstances, there's cancellation rights at any time," he said.

Curves did not confirm whether it will be transferring its clients' contracts to another gym.

An uncertain future

Regina Chamber of Commerce CEO John Hopkins said he's not surprised to hear the gyms are closing as bigger names move in.

But as long as smaller gyms are serving a niche market, Hopkins said some may be able to stay in business.

"There's a lot of competition out there fishing for the new members, but retaining your existing members is really where the bread and butter is at," he said.