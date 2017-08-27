Come Sunday night, Regina's new Mosaic Stadium will be welcoming thousands of rock fans through its doors.

Guns 'N Roses will be joined by Our Lady Peace for the show on Aug. 27. It's the second concert at the venue since it opened.

Ron Chamberlain, production manager for Guns N' Roses, who's been on the road with them since May, told CBC on Saturday that the crew successfully unloaded 15 trucks full of equipment that arrived from Winnipeg two days ago.

After three 12-hour days, audio tests, mic tests and lighting tests, the crew has the stage ready to go. In total, 200 stagehands and 400 security guards will help make the concert happen.

Chamberlain calls the stadium "ideal" in regards to accessibility and ease of use.

Crew members completes a mic check during setup on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

"It's a beautiful facility. It's designed to get in," he said.

"A lot of places don't have a big enough tunnel for us to drive in. The ground cover is key so we can actually drive all the trucks on the ground."

As far as acoustics go, Chamberlain said he expects a great performance.

"It sounds better in an open air [stadium] because in a closed the sound bounces everywhere," he said.

According to Chamberlain, fans can look forward to a "beautiful video presentation" and fireworks, but he said the band will be at the forefront of the three-hour show.

A spokesperson with Evraz Place said the field can seat up to 9,000 people. That's on top of the more than 36,000 that the stadium holds in its regular seating. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Bud Wandrei from Live Nation Canada said he's toured in Canada since 1977 and has been to Regina several times with acts including Paul McCartney and AC/DC. Monday was his first time in the new stadium.

"I think as far as the comforts, this stadium is much better. It's got lots of concourse space and seems to have a lot of washrooms," he said.

"I love it. I think it's fabulous."

As of Saturday there were still tickets available, but Wandrei said they had been selling well.

"The people I've spoken to are very excited about having this show here."

Traffic restrictions

Traffic will be restricted on the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street beginning at 2:30 p.m., open only to buses and area residents.

Area residents may be asked for identification to prove their residence.

Following the show, Saskatchewan Drive from Montague Street to Argyle Street, as well as the 1800 block of Elphinstone Street will be closed to allow people to get to their vehicles.

According to the Regina Police Service, the following roads will be closed in relation to the event:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue

MacTavish Street and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and 10th Avenue

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street

Transit and bicycles

A free shuttle service will be running from the following locations: Normanview Crossing, Northgate Mall, Southland Mall, Victoria Square Mall, Saskatchewan Drive at Hamilton Street and Victoria Avenue at Scarth Street.

The free shuttle service to the stadium will start at 4:15 p.m. and will begin leaving the stadium at 10 p.m.

The city's Ticket-To-Ride program will also be operating, meaning anyone who has a ticket to the show can show it to a transit bus driver and ride the bus for free along all normal routes.

Free bicycle valet service is available at the southwest corner of the stadium near Confederation Park, west of Gate 1.

What not to bring: