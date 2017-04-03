A Regina man is facing a laundry list of charges after a gun was pointed at an 11-year-old and a woman was sexually assaulted this weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to the 1400 block of Robinson Street after a man with a gun was spotted chasing a woman down the street. As well, a man had been hit on the back of his head, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The suspect then ran into a house, where he surrendered to police. They found a gun that had been illegally modified.

While police were investigating, they discovered the man had allegedly previously tried to rob a man and woman, and pointed a gun at a child.

They also believe the man had sexually assaulted a woman in a nearby parking lot in another incident.

The 19-year-old man is facing a long list of charges, including assault with a weapon, drug possession and sexual assault. He made his first court appearance Monday morning.