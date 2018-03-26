Sask. police to share details on province-wide gun amnesty

The Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police (SACP), along with the Ministry of Environment, is set to announce details of a province-wide gun amnesty program Monday.

The program, expected to run March 29 to April 27, will allow people to turn in firearms without penalty, regardless of how they were acquired.

Regina police held a two-week municipal gun amnesty program in 2017. During that time, they collected 157 firearms.

Police have said they don't expect criminals to turn over their guns, but hope the amnesty will prevent crooks from getting more weapons.

They added that a lot of firearms used for crime are stolen.

The nine agencies participating are the RCMP "F" Division, Regina Police Service, Saskatoon Police Service, Saskatchewan Conservation Officers, Prince Albert Police Service, Corman Park Police, Estevan Police Service, Weyburn Police Service and Moose Jaw Police Service.