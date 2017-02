A 45-year-old woman has been charged with trafficking marijuana and cocaine to prisoners while she was working as a guard at the Yorkton rural RCMP cell block.

The RCMP said an investigation into suspected drug activity last November led to the charges.

The woman, who is no longer employed as a guard, appeared in court Monday charged with trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

She's also been charged with possession of marijuana and breach of trust.

She'll be back in court on March 13.