The Global Transportation Hub (GTH) has failed to sell enough land to meet its revenue targets for the sixth time in eight years.

"A slower industrial development market is impacting the Global Transportation Hub. This is not exclusive to the GTH but prevalent across the prairie provinces," spokesperson Kelly Brossart wrote in an email to CBC News.

"As a result, our anticipated land sale revenue has not been realized this fiscal year."

Brossart did not specify how much the GTH had expected to make in land sales, but a recent third-quarter update forecasted $11 million more in public debt than what was initially budgeted for the 2017-2018 fiscal year, which ends March 31.

$37 million in debt

The update lists $37 million in debt, up from the $26 million initially budgeted.

The GTH also failed to meet its target for land sales last fiscal year, bringing in $2.5 million compared to a budgeted $12.5 million. The same was true in 2015-2016, when it raked in $3.7 million of a budgeted $15.6 million.

The GTH's financial standing was discussed at a committee meeting in September 2017. GTH authority president and CEO Bryan Richards said at that time it was carrying $24 million in debt with the Royal Bank and had failed to make a payment since the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

According to financial statements from 2014-2015, it had brought in $12.9 million in land sales that year—$18.2 million in total, factoring in money made from property taxes and permits.

The authority says its most successful financial year was 2013-2014, when it tallied $36 million in sales from land revenue, largely due to SaskPower purchasing 145 acres for $25 million.

As of last fiscal year, the GTH had 12 clients.

The authority is set to table its annual report containing financial statements in June.