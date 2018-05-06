Brussel sprouts and watermelon: tips for creating a lush Saskatchewan garden

Gardeners across the province of Saskatchewan are gearing up for the spring season following a long and cold winter.

Those itching to get out in the warm weather and start planting can turn towards hearty vegetables.

Jackie Bantle, manager of the Agriculture Greenhouse and Horticulture Field Facility at the University of Saskatchewan, said now that temperatures are on the rise, gardeners can start planting spinach, radishes, lettuce and carrots.

If using seed, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, onions and peas can also get their start.

But before heading out, Bantle said a good garden starts with a plan.

Bantle urges gardeners to think about what they want to grow in terms of both space and time available. For instance, one broccoli or cabbage can take up more space than multiple carrots or onions.

If you have limited garden real estate, Bantle suggests buying bigger veggies at the farmers' market and growing smaller produce instead.

Bantle also poses the question: "Do you want to spend a lot of time or do you want to just grow a lot of very simple crops that will kind of take care of themselves with a little bit of weeding?"

What to plant

In her own garden, Bantle said she plants 75 per cent "safe bets," which she can rely on to produce every year.

"I put a lot of work in and I want to make sure that I'm getting something to eat," she said. "Twenty-five per cent I'll have some fun and experiment, so I'll try things that maybe are a little more on the edge like habanero peppers.

"They're a long-season crop so sometimes they don't quite make it in our season."

And year after year, she said she tries to grow watermelon and cantaloupe, which need to be covered regularly in order to produce fruit.

"We can definitely grow watermelon and cantaloupe. They just need a little bit of extra care," Bantle said.

If pests are a worry, Bantle said broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, radishes, turnips and rutabagas are all at risk, because they are closely related to canola.

Flea beetles make little holes, while root maggots, which are not treatable, eat the roots of growing plants and bore holes through the vegetable, making them almost inedible.

Cabbage butterflies can be treated with a BTK spray which is non-toxic for backyard gardeners and kills off the bugs, preventing them from laying eggs.

According to Bantle, another good defence is using crop covers and making sure the sides are anchored down.

If you're looking for a new plant to try out, Bantle recommends brussel sprouts.

She said they are easy to grow, but have a long growing season, so they must be transplanted.

She said they are easy to grow, but have a long growing season, so they must be transplanted.

In August or September, their growing point (at the top of the plant) has to be pinched off to stop it from growing taller and allow the cabbage heads to fill out.

Bantle also suggests they be left out for one frost, which makes them sweeter.

"It's a cool plant as it grows," she said. "Kids love seeing these little cabbage heads on the plant. But the key is you have to pinch off that top. It is fairly easy but I don't think it's very common to grow it."