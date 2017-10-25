Courtney Struble disappeared more than 13 years ago as she was walking home from a vet clinic in Estevan, Sask.

Struble, whose wallet and clothes were still at her home when she disappeared, will have her 27th birthday on Nov. 22.

Her case is one of 10 being highlighted by the Missing Children Society of Canada, which is renewing a call for information into her disappearance on July 9, 2004.

Her disappearance is believed to be a homicide.

Struble, who was 13 at the time, has a birthmark on the nape of her neck and a 1½ inch scar on her left shin. At the time of her disappearance, she was five feet three inches tall and weighed 126 pounds with a slight build. She had a light complexion with brown hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey hoodie.

Police believe Struble's body is near Estevan

Struble was watching a movie with friends on the outskirts of Estevan on July 9, 2004.

At some point, she decided to walk back to her father's place in the city.

Investigators believe she made it back into the city but what happened beyond that is not known.

Her body is believed to be in or around the city.

Struble disappeared just three days after Tamra Keepness in Regina, who authorities believe went missing between July 5 and July 6. She has never been found.

The Missing Children Society is asking anyone with information to contact the RCMP's historical case unit at 306-975-5153.