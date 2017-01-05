Grief counsellors are being made available at a school after a teenage boy died on the highway near Grenfell, Sask., earlier this week.

Police have not named the 16-year-old who died, but tributes have appeared online identifying him as Jonathan Couture.

On Tuesday, he was a pedestrian on the Trans-Canada Highway when he was struck and killed by a semi-truck.

The Prairie Valley School Division, which includes the schools in Grenfell, emailed CBC News a brief statement

"We offer our condolences and sympathy to family and friends," the statement said. "The school division will provide grief counselling support to students and staff as required."

The school division said it won't comment further out of respect for the privacy of the family.

An online fundraising campaign is underway to help the family deal with funeral costs and living expenses.

"Our little community of Grenfell, Sask., has suffered a great loss and every parent's worst nightmare," the note on the GoFundMe campaign said.

"We have all been touched by the loss of this quiet, handsome 16-year-old boy who loved video games, basketball, football and Nutcrackers."

The campaign had set a goal of $5,000. By Thursday afternoon, more than $14,000 had been raised.

Grenfell is about 120 kilometres east of Regina.