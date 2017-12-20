A Saskatchewan baker will face off against two final competitors tonight in the finale of The Great Canadian Baking Show.

After careful inspection, sampling and deliberation, a winner will be revealed at 7 p.m. CST on CBC.

A proud Prairie girl inspired by her East Indian roots, Vandana Jain brings international flair to her baking. Jain, who is from Regina, loves fusing East Indian flavours with Prairie classics.

Vandana Jain, from Regina, is a finalist on The Great Canadian Baking Show. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

Below is her own recipe for mini chocolate samosas.

Mini Chocolate Samosas

Dough:

1/2 tsp salt.

2 cups all purpose flour, plus extra for rolling/dusting.

1/2 cup desi ghee (pure clarified butter).

2/3 cup warm milk (add this a little at a time).

Filling:

1 cup dark chocolate (grated or small chunks/pieces).

1/8 cup sweetened shredded coconut.

1/2 cup slivered almonds.

Equipment required:

1 mixing bowl.

Measuring cups and measuring spoons.

2 small bowls (glass preferably) to microwave ghee and chocolate.

Spoons and a fork for mixing and filling.

Rolling pin.

Circular cookie cutter (four-inch diameter).

Pizza cutter for shaping dough.

Small bowl of water.

Process:

Make a soft dough by mixing ingredients. Roll out very thin and cut out circles with a cutter.

Shape and fill samosas, and rub water on edges to seal.

Leave samosas in the fridge for one hour prior to deep frying on medium heat until golden brown.

How to watch finale

CBC TV

Check the CBC program guide for local listings.

CBC TV App

For the best online experience, download the free CBC TV app.

Android: Download from Google Play.

Apple: Download from iTunes.

Apple TV: Find the CBC TV app on the iTunes TV app store.

The Great Canadian Baking Show is also available on your web browser. Watch online for free at cbc.ca/watch.