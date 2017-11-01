When Vandana Jain is baking, she infuses the recipes of traditional baking, Saskatchewan ingredients and ingredients commonly used in East Indian cuisine.

When the lone Saskatchewan contestant on CBC TV's Great Canadian Baking Show auditioned for the new reality program, Jain said she made chai banana fritters, infused with green cardamom.

"I think sometimes we get underestimated here, being a smaller province," Jain said of being the only Saskatchewan contestant on the show. "I kind of made it my personal mission to try to do my best."

For Jain, baking is a way to slow down and unwind in a society she described as fast-moving and focused on instant gratification. (The Great Canadian Baking Show)

The Great Canadian Baking Show, based on the popular reality show The Great British Bake Off, brings together 10 amateur bakers from across Canada to compete in a series of themed culinary challenges.

For Jain, baking is a way to slow down and unwind in a society she described as fast-moving and focused on instant gratification.

"I just find it really relaxing and it's something that kind of takes me back to basics. You work hard at something, create something and then you're able to enjoy it with others," she said of baking.

In addition to showcasing her baking skills and tricks, she said being part of the competition was also a learning experience.

She described it as a summer baking camp, where everyone immediately "clicked."

The Great Canadian Baking Show premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC Television.