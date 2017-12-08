Facing down the stars of Dragons' Den was a "overwhelming and nerve-racking" experience — but armed with a passion for her company, Gravelbourg Mustard owner Val Michaud found herself a dragon slayer, walking away from the show with a red-hot deal.

"It feels fantastic. It feels like I can move forward my business," she said following Thursday night's airing of the CBC TV reality show, which featured the Saskatchewan-made product.

Michaud walked into the den with a $100,000 ask in exchange for a quarter of her business, and offered the "dragons" — a group of businesspeople who decide whether or not to invest in a pitch — a literal taste of her business, from appetizers featuring mustard to mustard martinis.

She explained to CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition that some people don't realize the diversity of uses for mustard, which can be delivered with a Cajun sizzle or a sweet saskatoon-berry flavour, and can be used in anything from salad dressings to appetizers and drinks.

'Perseverance, grit and passion — you have all three. And those are the keys to being a successful entrepreneur." - Manjit Minhas , Dragons' Den

"To me, mustard's an essential thing in the kitchen," she said.

In her pitch to Dragons' Den's panel of six Canadian entrepreneurs, Michaud explained she is the sole owner and employee of Gravelbourg Mustard, and would use the money to help with packaging and distributing her product.

She told the potential investors she hopes to grow from $90,000 in sales last year to $200,000 next year, and to expand the reach of her product, which is currently only available in Western Canada.

"Perseverance, grit and passion — you have all three," dragon Manjit Minhas told her on the program. "And those are the keys to being a successful entrepreneur."

Striking a deal

Two of the other dragons, Michael Wekerle and Michele Romanow, were the first to bite, offering Michaud $100,000 for a 50 per cent share in her company.

Michaud appeared on the CBC TV program Dragons' Den on Dec. 7, securing a $100,000 investment in her business with one of the entrepreneurs. (CBC News)

However, Minhas countered with the same $100,000 offer for 45 per cent of the company, allowing Michaud to keep a majority share. Michaud took Minhas's deal.

"I will make you a millionaire," Minhas told her, as the pair shook hands.

The details have yet to be ironed out and a contract yet to be signed, but Michaud said she feels that having a seasoned businessperson like Minhas behind her will provide the experience and insight necessary to take Gravelbourg Mustard to the next level.

Can she see it becoming a million-dollar company? That's a question she doesn't hesitate to answer.

"Honestly, I do. I am that passionate about the product we have here in Saskatchewan and in my company," she said.

"It's definitely going to grow."