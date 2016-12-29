A holiday fire has destroyed a church in Gravelbourg, Sask.

Gravelbourg's volunteer fire department responded to calls of flames and smoke bursting through the windows of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Wednesday afternoon. No one was in the church at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Fire Chief Mitch Lorrain said the blaze started in the basement of the church and engulfed all three levels of the building. He said it's not absolutely certain what sparked the fire but signs point to an electrical source.

Lorrain said the building did not completely burn to the ground — but it is a total write-off.

Lorrain said firefighters were able to easily extinguish the fire in the basement and the ground level but the attic was more stubborn.

"There was so much smoke you couldn't see your hand in front of your face," Lorrain said.

The firefighters had to wait for the fire to burst through the roof before they could begin attempting to extinguish it, due to safety concerns, he said.

Gravelbourg's volunteer fire department responded to the fire around noon on Wednesday. (Supplied by Rita Csada)

"Part of the roof is caved in now," Lorrain said.

Rita Csada, president of the church council, said other churches in the community have reached out, offering assistance such as space for a service.

"They phoned me right away, 'if you need space, if you need a church service, you can use our church,'" Csada said. "It's overwhelming."

She said the basement where the fire started was one of the most used rooms in the building, hosting family gatherings, Sunday school and other events.

Csada said she was shocked to see the altar still standing after the smoke cleared. (Supplied by Rita Csada)

Csada said she took hundreds of pictures of the fire, noting what was lost in fire with each photo.

"At the same time, it's only things," she said. "It's kind of sobering, you know."

When the smoke cleared, she said she was shocked to see the church altar was still standing.

Csada said her tight-knit community has been "110 per cent" supportive since the fire.

"The congregation will stick together for sure," she said. "We're not a big, huge group."