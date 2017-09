A ditch south of Highway 1 near Regina was the scene of a small grass fire on Sunday.

The Regina Fire Department was called to the fire, between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway, just before 11:30 p.m. CST.

They extinguished the blaze shortly after.

Smoke from the grass fire billowed. (CBC News/Sharon Gerein)

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Deputy Fire Chief on call said a similar fire started in the area on Saturday.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.