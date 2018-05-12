Regina Beach grass fire now under control

Fire crews were fighting a grass fire near Regina Beach Saturday.

Carol Daniels said she was at a store in the area with her daughter earlier Saturday afternoon, and that the fire was small at that point.

When they left the store about 15 minutes later, she said the fire had spread "more than a kilometre" and had reached Highway 54.

The fire is now under control.

Carol Daniels said the fire had spread to Highway 54 in a matter of minutes. (Submitted/Carol Daniels)

Daniels said she saw Regina Beach firefighters at the scene. The Lumsden fire department tweeted that they had also been dispatched to the scene. They sent two crews to help.

LFD has been dispatched as mutual aid for a grass fire at Regina Beach. —@LumsdenFire

The Lumsden fire department confirmed Saturday afternoon that the fire was under control and they are no longer on scene, but that Regina Beach crews are still there.

Regina Beach is 45 kilometres northwest of Regina.