The government of Saskatchewan has capped reductions to grants-in-lieu to municipalities so that some communities won't be as hard hit by the budget decision.

In its latest budget, the provincial government decided to nix grants-in-lieu doled out to municipalities by SaskPower and SaskEnergy. On top of other revenue sharing losses, some communities were facing 40-plus per cent losses in funding from the government, or millions of dollars worth.

On Friday, the government said it would retain the grants-in-lieu for some municipalities so that none would experience a reduction of more than 30 per cent in revenue sharing. That means nine communities will now retain some degree of grants-in-lieu, at least for this year.

Yorkton.

Moose Jaw.

Humboldt.

North Battleford.

Estevan.

Melville.

Weyburn.

Prince Albert.

Melfort.

Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer said the decision came after the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association and municipalities voiced their concern over how the cuts would adversely affect communities. Regina and Saskatoon even held emergency city council meetings to discuss how to address the shortfall.

"Was it an oversight? I'd say it was," said Harpauer.

Cutting the grants was originally slated to save the province $36 million, but this current decision has reduced that to $32 million.

Regina and Saskatoon will still be on the hook to make up multimillion-dollar shortfalls in their budgets. Municipalities argue they were not consulted about cuts made to these grants, with mayors finding out on budget day.

"I think the message was translated by myself; it was translated by the premier time and time again that this was going to be a very difficult budget," said Harpauer. "We have said time and time again that everything is on the table."