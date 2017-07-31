Indian Head RCMP are looking to the public for information in a bizarre case of vandalism that caused between $12,000 and $16,000 worth of damage to one farmer's property.

Between June 26 and 29, police say someone — possibly driving a Chevrolet pickup truck — drove through two empty grain bins southeast of Indian Head, Sask.

The first bin was struck by the vehicle. Presumably, the driver backed out, then drove completely through the second bin, an RCMP press release says.

Anyone with information is asked to call Indian Head RCMP at 306-695-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.