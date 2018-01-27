A new initiative in Regina's Heritage is taking aim at graffiti, but the longer-term view is in improving and revitalizing the rich and diverse neighbourhood, says a city councillor.

"Graffiti is just honestly a way of starting the conversation and dealing with some concerns residents have raised," says Coun. Andrew Stevens.

The initiative began when a property owner raised a complaint that the neighbourhood seemed like it was looking worse and worse, he said.

"From her perspective, the city was abandoning that community and that neighbourhood," he said.

Things like broken windows, graffiti or gang tags may give the impression of a run-down or neglected area, but city bylaws put the onus on fixing properties on the residents, Stevens noted.

Shayna Stock, executive director of the Heritage Community Association, and Stevens are hoping to connect people with more resources to fight graffiti, rather than having to deal with it on their own. Among their plans are to gather a volunteer "neighbour labour" crew to help residents clean up the streets and remove graffiti over the spring and summer.

Public art helps beautify the Heritage area, but also may deter people from making blank spaces their canvas for unwanted graffiti and tags, says Coun. Andrew Stevens. (Janani Whitfield/CBC News)

Public art a long-term plan

They'll also be starting a fundraising drive, asking residents and business owners to contribute toward graffiti-removal supplies, and depending on the success of the fundraising, to start on mural projects.

"Perhaps it's a way of actually making a statement that this is no longer a canvas for you to tag, but instead there's a piece of artwork there and it actually beautifies the neighbourhood," said Stevens,adding graffiti artists have already expressed interest in being part of the initiative.

This project starts a long-term conversation he wants to see happen for the area, including dealing with boarded-up buildings and vacant lots that are also a perennial issue.

Stock has already done a lot of exceptional work in improving Heritage, he said, adding, "We want to build on what she's already done and I think this just adds to the fabric of the neighbourhood."