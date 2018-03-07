The Ministry of Justice says the coroner is investigating the death of a 12-year-old girl who was found under snow at her Regina home on Tuesday.

The girl was a Grade 7 student at St. Elizabeth School in Regina.

Regina police were called to a home in the 2000 block of East Dunnison Crescent around 6:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday. EMS and firefighters also responded.

Police say the girl was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead later Tuesday evening.

The death is not considered suspicious. Coroner's investigations can take up to six months to complete.

School offering counselling

The St. Elizabeth School in Regina is bringing in counsellors to support students after the death of the student.

The school division would not disclose details about the girl or her death but confirmed it did not happen at the school.

Daniel Lizée, the principal at St. Elizabeth School, sent a letter to parents on Wednesday.

Twylla West does communications for them. She says she can't confirm how the girl died, but says it didn't happen at school. pic.twitter.com/9ZgCZgogDv — @mickicowan

"It is with great sadness that our school community informs you that a Grade 7 student in our school died," reads the letter.

Lizée said teachers, counsellors and the pastoral team at Resurrection Parish would meet with students.

He said if necessary more information would be forwarded to parents.

"We ask you to keep (her) and her family in your thoughts and prayers," Lizée wrote.