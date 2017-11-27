The government of Saskatchewan is refreshing small claims legislation come 2018.

The new small claims legislation will come into force on Jan. 1 as a result of recommendations from a small claims review in 2015.

The Small Claims Act, 2016 will replace the current Small Claims Act, 1997.

"This new legislation fulfills our commitment to review and improve the small claims process as part of our ongoing efforts to improve access to justice in this province," Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said, in a written statement.

"With this legislation, we're hoping to make the small claims process easier to navigate and less costly for the people of Saskatchewan."

The government says the changes will prevent abuse of the small claims process and encourage people to resolve disputes quickly and in a less costly manner.

More measures have been put in place to help those representing themselves, including the ability to submit documentation by email or mail.



Judges of Small Claims Court now have the authority to order costs against parties, which Morgan said will make the process more fair. They will also be able to make findings of contempt.

"A judge was supposed to sit back and be an impartial arbiter of the facts. Now they can become directly involved," Morgan explained after question period at the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday.

In order to narrow the issues of a case, defendants are now required to file a reply to a claim.



The first changes to the small claims process were made in February 2016, when government increased the maximum limit for small claims judgments from $20,000 to $30,000.



Small claims actions in Saskatchewan fall under the jurisdiction of the provincial court.