The annual Easter egg hunt at Regina's Government House had a new twist this year — there was a secret code.

Families searched each of the 14 rooms in the Amédée Forget Museum with a scavenger hunt list. Eggs had an individual letter emblazoned upon them. Families were encouraged to use their sleuthing skills to decipher the message once they found all of the letters.

Once the code was revealed, a treat was waiting at the welcome desk.

Pavel Krumer was one person browsing the halls of the home with his family. Krumer said he was taking in all of the history and design of the home.

"For them, it's chocolate," he said, referring to the young ones.

It was Krumer's second time in the building, having been there at Christmas.

Activities wrap up at 4 p.m. CST.