Gordon Wyant said the alleged murder of Abbie Speir, a 33-year-old mother of three, in Yellow Grass, Sask. on Thursday was "very personal" for him.

According to the Saskatchewan justice minister, Speir was the daughter of a Wyant family friend who is living in Saskatoon.

Kevin Obina Okafor has been charged with first-degree murder in Speir's death and police say they were known to each other.

Without commenting on the case specifically, Wyant said talking to Speir's family was "very difficult" as he is the minister of justice, which means domestic violence falls under his jurisdiction.

"It was a very difficult situation. Obviously, it would be for any family," he said. "The fact that's it's being a bit closer ... it certainly is a more difficult situation, I think."

Abbie Speir worked in the health-care field, for the Saskatoon and the Sun Country health regions. (Submitted by RCMP)

The province's Ministry of Justice has been instructed to develop a domestic violence general provincial strategy.

Wyant said the ministry is awaiting potential recommendations from the province's domestic violence death review committee. Saskatchewan's rate of domestic violence is the highest among provinces in the country.

"We take this issue very seriously," Wyant said on Tuesday.

Wyant said the ministry hopes to receive the committee's interim report within the week. The committee's final report is expected to be released in the fall.

The in-development strategy will also be reviewed to see if any further steps can be taken to increase efficiency with existing resources, whether new resources can be found, or if existing resources can be re-allocated to address domestic violence in the province.

Wyant mentioned services already in place, such as the province's 24-hour help line. He encouraged anyone who is experiencing or has experienced domestic violence to notify authorities as well.

"We're hoping the work that's been done there and the work that's going to be done will have an effect and benefit people, especially in rural Saskatchewan," Wyant said.