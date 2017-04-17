A driver whose vehicle struck 11-year-old Jared Bear, who later died in hospital, has pleaded guilty to drug-impaired driving causing death.

Sentencing in the case of Gordon Morris Crain has been adjourned to June 16 at 10 a.m. CST.

The incident occurred in July 2014 near the Muskoday First Nation, which is about 20 kilometres southeast of Prince Albert, Sask.

Bear was riding his bicycle with a small group when he was hit.

Crain, who was 51 at the time of the incident, was originally charged with impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.

He was to stand trial in Queen's Bench court on Monday, but instead entered a guilty plea on the single charge.

Bear's mother, Raelene Adam, told CBC in 2014 her son pushed another kid out of harm's way before he was struck.

Bear was transported to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert where he later died.