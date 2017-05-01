Gordon Mayer wasn't there in person when the Regina Pats triumphed over the Lethbridge Hurricanes in game six but he was there in spirit.

Mayer, a season ticket holder for more than 40 years, watched the eastern conference final game on T.V. with his family.

"I think what impressed me most is the fact that the Pats didn't give up."

He described the game as one with highs and lows—the lows coming when the Pats allowed three goals within the first eight minutes of the game.

Egor Babenko, Jordy Bellerive and Ryan Vandervlis all lit the lamp for the Hurricanes but the Pats responded with a goal of their own 23 seconds later. Josh Mahura also scored in the first period barn burner.

"Of course, your emotions are on the bottom of the floor," Mayer said of the early deficit.

The Hurricanes would score one more early in the second period but it was all Pats from then on.

During each of the Pats goals, Mayer said he noticed it always occurred when one his family members had left the room.

"We would come back thinking 'maybe we should stay away from the TV," Mayer said.

The Pats will go on to face the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday to compete for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

"We just played tough, hard hockey — and never gave up."

Tickets for the Pats series against the Thunderbirds go on sale noon on Monday. Mayer expects a hard series against Seattle and he will be there for every game.

"I wouldn't dare to miss one."