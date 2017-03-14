The City of Regina has ordered a bird owner to remove pigeons from his home and transfer them to a bird sanctuary.

Gordon Loucks, who said he has been raising birds for more than 50 years, was at city hall on Tuesday afternoon to protest the city's order that he transfer all of his birds to a sanctuary.

City bylaws require permits for birds and that yards be kept clean from infestations of vermin such as rodents, bugs or pigeons.

Loucks has 30 days to comply with the order. If he does not, the pigeons could be removed by the city. The city noted they would rather not destroy the animals as it could negatively affect Loucks' livelihood and earnings.

Loucks had operated a business which released doves at weddings, funerals and other ceremonies. He has also been involved in bird racing.

But he argued he does not need a permit.

"These aren't pigeons. They're rock doves. You don't need a permit for them," Loucks said. Rock doves are a species that includes the domestic pigeon.

'Doing the city a favour'

A historical photo of Loucks' set up from the early 2000s, when he was involved in racing and releasing doves as a business. (Dean Gutheil/CBC)

Loucks said he has two birds of his own but there are about 100 birds which regularly flock to his property. Sixty of the birds are feral pigeons, he estimates.

"I don't got the heart to kill them," Loucks said, adding he gives them food and shelter.

"Around spring, I'll drive them out about 100 miles and they won't come back because they're not genetically bred to come that distance, so actually I'm doing the city a favour by getting rid of them."

He said the birds he raises can return from any point in the city to his home in North Central in under 10 minutes.

Pigeons misunderstood

Pigeons are misunderstood, under-appreciated and unfairly stigmatized, according to Loucks.

He noted that pigeons have been used for rescue missions, transporting messages during wars and for races.

"Everybody calls them flying rats, vermin, pestilence," Loucks said. "They're the most decorated bird in history for saving animals' lives."

Loucks was introduced to the birds in 1967 by an older Belgian man who raised animals, he said. Loucks had been commissioned to clean rabbit and bird pens for two dollars a month.

"This guy from Belgium, or Old Man Red, says to me, 'Boy, I don't got your two dollars,'" Loucks recalled.

Instead, Loucks was offered two racing birds and lessons on how to utilize them.