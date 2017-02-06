Gordon Barnhart has been elected as the new president of the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association.

He defeated Saskatoon city councillor Darren Hill on Monday.

Barnhart is a councillor for the town of Saltcoats, Sask., and is also the former lieutenant-governor and former interim president of the University of Saskatchewan.

Barnhart told CBC his top priorities as president will be to figure out how Saskatchewan towns and cities will deal with less provincial funding.

He said he will also focus on infrastructure, such as sewage and water, which he referred to as problems that are invisible until there is water that cannot be consumed, or pipes burst and the roads have to be dug up and the lines repaired.

Earlier in the day, Premier Brad Wall spoke to those in attendance at SUMA's annual convention in Saskatoon. He said cities and towns will receive less money from the province, but didn't say just how much less that would be.

Wall said the province's budget deficit is up again, to around $1.2 billion.

Third quarter updates are usually rolled out in February. The last update, which stated a $1-billion deficit, was released in November.