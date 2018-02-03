The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is welcoming the province's new education minister, saying Gord Wyant "legitimately does seem to want" to make a difference for education in the province.

Wyant was appointed to the education file during the cabinet shuffle Friday, when Scott Moe was officially sworn in as the province's new premier.

Wyant replaces Bronwyn Eyre, who raised concerns as education minister for comments she made on treaty education. She was given the energy and resources portfolio on Friday, and named minister responsible for SaskWater and SaskEnergy.

Moe won the leadership of the Saskatchewan Party last weekend, defeating four other candidates for the job — including Wyant.

"As a [leadership] candidate, Gord Wyant seemed to really listen to teachers and get to know the issues that are pressuring classrooms these days," said STF president Patrick Maze.

"Unfortunately, politicians sometimes get an image that they're going through the paces. That doesn't seem the case with Gord Wyant."

During Scott Moe's leadership campaign, a $30-million education funding boost was promised to allow 400 more educational assistants to be hired.

Wyant told reporters Friday he wants to see that $30 million in the province's upcoming budget, and to have the money in future budgets as well.

'Renewed dialogue'

Wyant himself says one thing he heard about consistently on the campaign trail was the need for educational assistants.

"One of the things we talked about through this campaign, from the very beginning, is creating a new relationship, starting a renewed dialogue with teachers and educators right across this province," Wyant said.

As for the opposition, interim NDP leader Nicole Sarauer says it's too early to make a judgment on Wyant's appointment.

"Actions speak louder than words, and we heard a lot of words during the leadership campaign. Now they have to put some dollars and some actions into where their mouths were, so to speak," Sarauer said.

She also said that although he wasn't education minister at the time, Wyant was at the decision-making table during the last budget, which saw significant cuts to the department.

After the $30-million funding promise, Maze is hopeful Wyant will be a good advocate for education.

"We're welcoming Gord Wyant, as the minister, saying 'we're going to restore funding and reverse things and look at education as an investment into our children's future, as opposed to trying to fix the budget with it,'"Maze said.