More than $10.5M raised for Humboldt Broncos through GoFundMe

The GoFundMe fundraiser for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus collision has raised more than $10.5 million, making it the largest such campaign in Canadian history.

Over the past six days, more than 122,300 people have donated money to the campaign, and the number continues to rise.

Sylvie Kellington started the drive, but it has since been handed over to the Humboldt Broncos Junior Hockey Association.

"This response was very unexpected (well over 100,000 donations), and I'm grateful the world came together to show it cares," Kelvington wrote in an update to the page.

Sixteen people are dead after a collision April 6 between the team bus, carrying the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's Humboldt Broncos and staff members, and a semi-trailer. Another 13 people were injured.

The team was on its way to face the Nipawin Hawks in a playoff game when the collision occurred at the intersection of highways 335 and 35.

The donations have been a mix of corporate and individual, including some from NHL players like Dion Phaneuf and Brendan Gallagher.

At $10.5 million Cdn, the Humboldt Broncos fund is more than $8.3 million US, making it the third largest GoFundMe campaign of its kind.

The Time's Up Legal Defence Fund, which connects people who have experienced sexual harassment or assault in the workplace with public relations and legal teams, has raised more than $21 million US. Almost $12 million US has been raised for victims of the Las Vegas shooting in October, which saw 58 people killed by a gunman who then shot himself.