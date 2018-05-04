GoFundMe for Regina cabbie stabbed on the job surpasses $50K goal

A GoFundMe for the Regina taxi driver who was attacked on the job has raised over $50,000.

The United Steelworkers Union started the page for 34-year-old cab driver Muhammad Umar, who was stabbed multiple times and had his cab stolen last month.

Umar's brother Wajid Ali said the incident has effected many people in the city.

"Somebody's trying to work, make a living, and gets stabbed on the job. So it kind of hurt everybody. A lot of people, even a lot of customers, ask how the driver is doing that got hurt and when I tell them that's my brother, they kind of get surprised and all the good wishes and prayers come from ... everybody," said Ali.

Ali said the money will go to daily expenses until Umar, who has four children with his wife, recovers enough to return to work.

He said it will be a long road ahead, as his brother has been left "mentally traumatized."

"He's having nightmares. He can't sleep more than a couple hours a night. Whenever he closes his eyes he sees things. Scary stuff." Ali said.

'Robbery is not enough'

On Thursday, Regina police charged a 19-year-old man and 30-year-old woman with robbery in connection with the incident.

Ali said he wants justice for his brother.

"It's not a robbery. I would say it's an attempted murder," Ali said. "If somebody wants to rob you, they will take your money, take your vehicle and take off. They stabbed him while he was driving ... slashing him on his throat and his stomach.

Umar was taken to hospital after being stabbed on the 2900 block of Parliament Avenue on April 13. (SRC) "I don't know what their motive was. Probably to kill him and throw him in the trunk. Robbery is not enough."

Saskatchewan RCMP also charged the man with attempted murder, flight from police and possession of stolen property after he allegedly fired a gun at officers who were trying to arrest the pair the following day.

RCMP said a patrol car was shot at on April 14 on Highway 16, just west of Delmas, Sask., located 157 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon. Police had been pursuing the black taxi van that had been stolen.

The woman was charged by RCMP with assault on police with a weapon and flight from police.