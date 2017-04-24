Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is defending his government's agreement to give Canadian Pacific Railway 300 acres of serviced land at Regina's Global Transportation Hub for free.

Back in 2009, when the deal was signed, CP's rail yard was on Dewdney Avenue, just north of downtown Regina.

Wall said the City of Regina made it clear to the province that it wanted the rail yard moved.

"The City of Regina wanted this," he said. "They wanted the removal of CP."

He said getting that facility out of the heart of the city made some sense.

"It's good for the City of Regina to be able to get that traffic at that rail facility out of the city and on to the GTH," Wall said.

A map of Regina showing CP's new and old locations. (CBC News)

Regarding negotiations with CP, Wall said "this work was ongoing prior to us getting elected," in 2007.

He said the previous NDP government was working on this deal and "talked about $30 million worth of money already approved. So, when we decided to continue with the GTH from the previous government, we knew that should be part of the arrangement."

Wall didn't provide any details about that $30 million he said had been approved under the NDP.

This is the first time the government has addressed details of this deal publicly. For weeks, officials from the province and CP have refused to answer any questions about it for reasons of confidentiality.

The CBC has reached out to the City of Regina and NDP for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Government won't say how much CP deal cost

In the 2009 agreement, CP agreed to cover the cost of building a new facility west of Regina in what is now the GTH. It also agreed to upgrade the rail infrastructure.

The government said it would pay for the land, the cost of servicing the land, internal roadways and parking lots, and the moving of power lines.

In addition, the government agreed to improve the surrounding roadway. That was to be funded by a contribution arrangement between the province, the federal government, the City of Regina and CP.

At CP Rail's intermodal facility, located at the GTH, the company loads containers on to rail cars. (CBC News)

Todd MacKay with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation wonders how this deal was beneficial to taxpayers.

He pointed out that SaskPower bought 145 acres at the GTH in 2013, the same year CP opened its new facility. The Crown corporation paid $25 million for its land, or $172,000 an acre.

"Like, why did CP get this land for free — apparently — when taxpayers, through SaskPower, got the privilege of paying $170,000 an acre?" he asked.

"Right now, with this document, all it shows is that [CP] got the land for free while taxpayers had to pay 25 million bucks for less land than that."