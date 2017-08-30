An early morning fire damaged a townhouse in Regina's Glencairn neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Regina Fire and Rescue were called to a residence on the 400 block of Fines Drive around 4 a.m. CST where a fence was reported to be on fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread to a nearby residence.

The fire was eventually under control by 6 a.m. and crews were mopping up the remnants.

The extent of the damage and the cause are unknown but investigation is ongoing.

There were no injuries.