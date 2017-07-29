Amanda Scandrett, a member of the Regina indie-pop band Library Voices, knows first-hand how hard working in the music industry can be for women. So she spent this week trying to make it easier for girls who want to rock 'n' roll.

This week Regina hosted its first Girls Rock Camp, for girls ages eight to 16, and on Saturday afternoon campgoers will have the chance to show off their new skills onstage at The Exchange.

"The idea of getting loud, being ourselves, being rooted in what makes us awesome, that's what makes us important and wonderful onstage," said Scandrett in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

The camp aims to help girls build self-esteem through unique programming that combines music education, performance, empowerment and social-justice workshops.

This week's Girls Rock Camp was the first of its kind in Regina, although similar camps take place around the world.

Campgoers created a mural collage of their favourite women in music. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

Scandrett said she struggled several times throughout her musical career, but always tried to "stay rooted and grounded in who I am."

She added Girls Rock camps value diversity and strive to be as inclusive as possible.

Sisters Skylar Yu, 11, and Jade Yu, 12, came to the camp not knowing what to expect.

"You don't often see women musicians in rock and I never really learned any instruments so it should be fun," said Jade.

Her sister said she came for similar reasons and never played an instrument before attending the five-day camp.

"I feel like we all get each other and there's no one to compete with to say who's better," said Skyler.

The showcase performance begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday at The Exchange.