A 14-year-old girl from Saskatoon says she never wants to fly alone again.

Air Canada is investigating after a 14-year-old Saskatoon girl was left stranded on her flight home from Budapest. She was travelling alone from Romania.

"Nobody was able to give me any information of where she was at or who she left with," said Csilla Vajda, the girl's mother.

The cancelled flight left the girl sharing a hotel room with strangers overnight. She boarded a flight home the following day.

Vajda learned of the delay when she received a Skype message from her daughter. Unable to reach her, she called each number listed on the Air Canada web site for more information. No one could tell her where her daughter was.

The Vadja family welcomed home their teary-eyed daughter a day later than planned. (Submitted by Csilla Vadja)

The 14-year-old reached her by text message when she found a Wi-Fi connection.

Air Canada's website states that for unaccompanied youths the airline will arrange for accommodation, meals and transportation if needed. In this case Air Canada gave the girl enough money for a sandwich but no money for a taxi and no hotel room of her own.

Air Canada spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick released the following statement in an email to CBC:

"Due to a mechanical issue the return flight from Budapest Aug. 20 was delayed and customers had to be placed in hotels overnight. Our agents in Budapest made efforts to accommodate the child and we are still investigating the full sequence of events that occurred after the child arrived alone at the airport on a bus from Romania. We remain in touch with the girl's mother since she first contacted us Sept. 4 to address this issue."

Air Canada said they will stay in-touch with the girl's mother.

An air passenger advocate called the situation egregious.

"Sending her to stay with complete strangers, now that's a new low. I have never heard anything like that before. And I can tell you I'm from Hungary originally," said Gabor Lukacs, an advocate from Air Passenger Rights.



