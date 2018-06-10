Girl bitten by Saskatoon police dog during home invasion chase

An 8-year-old girl was sent to hospital in Saskatoon on Saturday after being bit by a police dog.

At about 5 p.m., officers responded to a call of a home invasion in progress in the 100 block of Avenue L S.

They were told weapons were involved and that two male suspects fled on foot.

Officers attempted to track the suspects with a police dog.

While looking for the suspects, the dog rounded the corner of a building in the 100 block of Avenue M South and latched onto an eight-year-old girl. The girl had no relation to the crime.

The dog was harnessed and leashed at the time and released the girl from its bite at the handler's command.

Police stopped the pursuit and called for medical assistance.

The girl and her mother were taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries, which police say are not life threatening.

The incident will be investigated.

Those with information on the home invasion are asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.