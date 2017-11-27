A lawyer in Regina says a video of an Indigenous customer being followed by a Giant Tiger employee is a safety concern and a possible violation of human rights.

"As a company opening yourself up to the public, the public has a right to feel safe in that establishment," explained. Jeff Deagle, a partner at Hunter Deagle LLP.

"Your safety is sort of infringed upon when you have somebody following behind you the entire store."

Last week, 18-year-old Ezekial Bigknife recorded a 4:23 video of being followed by an loss prevention employee while shopping at Giant Tiger on Avonhurst Drive.

In the video, Bigknife walks around the store while an employee is seen following him in the background.

"Loss prevention officers are generally allowed to observe on the floor, but to follow a customer for what appears to be no reason whatsoever for such an extended period of time, you have to question what the motivation was behind it," Deagle said.

He explained loss prevention officers are tasked with protecting a store against shoplifting.

Bigknife expects to get an update on the company's investigation on Monday. (CBC News)

Deagle said employees can follow a customer for a short period of time if they witness suspicious behaviour, adding they could follow them for longer if they witness them stealing.

"It can't just be, 'I think that person looks suspicious, so I'm just going to follow him around the entire store.' There has to be something more, there has to be some kind of behaviour that is sort of out of the norm."

"Private store or not, I mean, you can't do things that will violate somebody's human rights"

Bigknife said he filmed the employee after he was followed by the same worker on numerous visits to the store.

A loss prevention officer and previous trainer spoke to CBC News and says the point of the job is to work in the background in order to watch if someone shoplifts, which is defeated if the customer knows they are being watched.

Company to update customer on investigation

Bigknife said he's expecting an update from the company about its investigation on Monday.

He said he's not satisfied with the employee's suspension.

"Who's to say if he gets his job back that he's not going to go do it to somebody else."

Since his video was shared on Facebook, thousands of people have watched and called out the store on allegations of racial profiling.

"I didn't expect it to go that viral that fast, I just wanted to show Facebook, like my friends and family what I was going through.

A Giant Tiger spokesperson says it is finding out why the employee was following Bigknife and how the store management handled his initial complaint, it is also looking into social media posts the employee made about the video.