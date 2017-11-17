The Conservatives have picked the person they hope will fill the shoes of longtime Member of Parliament Gerry Ritz in an upcoming byelection.

Ritz announced he was retiring from politics back in August.

Rosemarie Falk will be campaigning to maintain the Conservative Party seat in the Battleford-Lloydminster riding, which Ritz held for two decades. She defeated several other Tories vying for the candidacy.

Falk is running a campaign based on supporting farmers, small business and "family values." Her platform is also anti-carbon tax and pro-pipelines.

Meanwhile, the NDP has nominated 25-year-old political neophyte Matt Fedler.

Larry Ingram, a former municipal councillor for the RM of Mervin, will be running for the Liberals.

Voters go to the polls on Dec. 11.