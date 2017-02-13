Conversations within Regina's German community identifying a lack of knowledge about First Nations people has sparked an information and reconciliation workshop.

Hosted by the Saskatchewan German Council and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner, the workshop on Monday evening will provide information about treaties, residential schools, terminology and on the history between Indigenous people and Canadians.

A similar workshop was held in Saskatoon, which had a lot of newcomers to Canada in attendance, said Gabriele Waidelich-Harrison, interim executive director of the German Council.

"When you come to Canada, you really don't know much about the country's history," she said.

"For us, we were very unsure of how we address people," she added. "Do we say 'First Nation'? Do we say 'Indigenous'?"

Waidelich-Harrison said the workshop is the first step, as an organization, in establishing connections with the Office of the Treaty Commissioner and Indigenous people living in the province.

"It's a learning opportunity," she said. "It does strengthen our community because we learn to understand one another better."

Waidelich-Harrison would like to explore the relationship between early German settlers and the First Nations people.

"It's something that there isn't much research done," she said. "I think that's something also for the German Canadians that came a long time ago, to just look how the relationships were and how they supported each other."

The event takes place at the Austrian Edelweiss Club and starts at 6:30 p.m. CST. Admission is free.