It's the shooting that polarized a province. On Monday morning, a Saskatchewan judge will begin hearing evidence at the preliminary hearing for Gerald Stanley, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie.

Last August, 22-year-old Boushie died in Stanley's farmyard in the Battlefords area. Boushie, from the nearby Red Pheasant First Nation, was found shot in the head. It's alleged there was a confrontation on the property ahead of the shooting.

Timeline of Colten Boushie case0:37

Stanley pleaded not guilty to the charges on Aug. 18. This preliminary hearing will determine whether there's enough evidence to warrant a trial.

"I anticipate that they're going to be calling the evidence that they deem sufficient to have him committed on the charge before the court," said Chris Murphy, a lawyer working with the Boushie family.

Murphy said Boushie's family hopes that there is a vigorous prosecution and investigation so the truth of what happened that day comes out in court.

"The Boushie family just wants to make sure that the truth comes out, regardless of what that is," said Murphy.

The case generated interest and headlines across the country, with emotions running high in Saskatchewan over what happened that day. The social media furore around the case helped expose troubled race relations in the province.

The hearing will take place at the North Battleford provincial court.

Supporters for both Boushie and Stanley are expected at the courthouse, so a second courtroom with live video feed has been set up to accommodate the public.