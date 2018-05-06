CBC Sask.'s Geoff Leo wins national award for investigative story

CBC Saskatchewan investigative reporter Geoff Leo has received a national award for one of his recent stories.

The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) held their annual awards gala on Saturday, where Leo won an award in the online media category for The China Connection.

The investigative story dives into the provincial government's partnership with a company linked to a businessman wanted for fraud in China.

Read the story here: The China Connection

Other CBC award winners include,

CBC Radio - The Current, CBC The Fifth Estate, The Toronto Star in the Community Media category.

The Fifth Estate in the Open Broadcast category.

Ed Ou, Portfolio drawn from Children of a Poisoned River in the Photojournalism category.

CBC News Go Public - Erica Johnson, James Roberts, Amar Parmar, Dave Pizer, Karen Burgess, The Big Bank Upsell in the Scoop category.

CBC Radio - The Current - Kristin Nelson, Josh Bloch, Kathleen Goldhar, I want to understand - Ottawa police sergeant openly apologizes for racist comments received the the APTN/CAJ Reconciliation award.

The CAJ holds an annual awards program that recognizes the best in Canadian journalism, with a focus on investigative work.