General Hospital entrance to be partially blocked off this summer

It's nearly summer in Saskatchewan, which means construction.

SaskPower is already advising the city on one important project they will be undertaking this summer.

The Toronto Street access to the General Hospital will be blocked either from the north or the south from June 4 to August 14. The emergency room will still be fully accessible from the 14th Avenue.

There will be no parking on Toronto Street between 13th and 14th Avenue during construction.

SaskPower said the construction will make power more reliable in the area and that it will also be restored more quickly in the event of an outage.

The project has been coordinated between the City of Regina, EMS in the area and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.