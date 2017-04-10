Signs of spring are everywhere, including at a Regina Costco store where some feathered friends have made their annual return.

A pair of Canada geese have been nesting in a corner of the parking lot for several years and now they're back.

The female seems to be spending a lot of time on the nest, while the male has been prowling the parking lot.

Wildlife officials say people should not approach the geese or the nest, as the birds can be highly territorial when they think they or the nest are being threatened.