North Battleford Conservation Officers are looking for those responsible for leaving dozens of waterfowl dead and decaying on a rural property in Saskatchewan.

Sasktip, charity that offers rewards to assist in the apprehension of poachers, posted a photo of the birds on its Facebook page.

According to the organization, North Battleford Conservation Officers received a call on Oct. 21 regarding a large number of migratory birds that had been shot, dumped and left to waste.

Sasktip director Rich Hildebrand said that in Saskatchewan, hunters are required to take the animals they hunt home and use the meat.

"To throw them away just to rot and waste would be considered illegal," Hildebrand said.

"It's something that we don't like to see and we're hoping that those that did that would be held responsible."

The birds were reportedly left about 11 kilometres east of Unity and 9.5 kilometres north on the Swarthmore Road.

In total, officers found 44 snow geese, 26 ducks and three greater white-fronted geese. None of the meat was removed from any of the birds.

The offence is believed to have taken place between the evening of Oct. 17 and the morning of Oct. 18.

Those with information are asked to call the Turn In Poachers line at 1-800-667-7561 or #5555 from a Sasktel cellphone. You can also make a report online.